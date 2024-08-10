Henry proud of 'magical' France side despite defeat in Olympic final

France's coach Thierry Henry and players acknowledge the fans at the end of the men's gold medal final football match between France and Spain during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes on August 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

France coach Thierry Henry described his team's Olympic performance as "magical" despite their agonising extra-time defeat against Spain in the men's football final on Friday.

"I told the players they had done something magical and that I was so proud of them. In the end we have medals. It didn't finish the way we wanted it to but it was still really an extraordinary evening," France legend Henry said after his side lost 5-3 in a classic match.

Enzo Millot gave France an early advantage at the Parc des Princes only for Spain to come back and lead 3-1 by half-time.

However, Maghnes Akliouche pulled one back and a last-gasp Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty made it 3-3 to force extra time, in which Sergio Camello scored twice for Spain to hand them gold.

"What is really important for me is that the team really fought. There really wasn't much in it in the end, so we can't say the team didn't fight, from the first to the last minute of every game," Henry said after France claimed silver, their first football medal since winning gold in 1984.

"I would have preferred to win, but we must still celebrate this. It is the first time in my life where I have lost a final but won a medal all the same," added the former Arsenal and Barcelona star.

"That is what is great about the Olympics. It has been an extraordinary human adventure. This team have earned my respect for life."