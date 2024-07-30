Paris Olympics 2024
AFP, Paris
Tue Jul 30, 2024 09:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 09:35 PM

Most Viewed

Paris Olympics 2024

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men's Olympic football knockouts

AFP, Paris
Tue Jul 30, 2024 09:30 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 09:35 PM
Ibrahim Adel of Egypt celebrates scoring their second goal as Jon Pacheco of Spain looks dejected. Photo: Reuters

Egypt reached the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic football after completing the group stage with a surprise 2-1 win over already qualified Spain on Tuesday, with Ibrahim Adel scoring both goals.

Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain's Jon Pacheco.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Samu Omorodion pulled one back late on for Spain, but Egypt held on for the win that allowed them to leapfrog their already-qualified opponents and snatch first place in Group C.

Egypt, captained by former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, will play their quarter-final on Friday in Marseille against the runners-up in Group D, which contains Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.

Egypt lost in the quarter-finals three years ago to Brazil, who went on to beat Spain in the final.

Spain's last-eight tie will be in Lyon against the winners of Group D.

Hosts France and two-time gold medallists Argentina are among the other teams hoping to secure progress to the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Related topic:
Egypt vs SpainParis Olympics 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Heavy heart': tearful Samoan boxer pays tribute to late coach

1d ago
Noah Lyles

Lyles targets Olympic medal haul with 'mindset of a god'

1d ago

'I've never seen Noah cry in my whole life'

1d ago
Bev Priestman

Canada football coach Priestman apologises over Olympic spying scandal

1d ago
Bangladeshi Samiul Islam Rafi Olympic training journey

Swimmer Samiul improves personal best timing in Paris

5h ago
আহতদের দেখতে সোহরাওয়ার্দী হাসপাতালে প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

আহতদের দেখতে সোহরাওয়ার্দী হাসপাতালে প্রধানমন্ত্রী

তিনি আহতদের যথাযথ চিকিৎসার আশ্বাস দেন এবং তাদের দ্রুত আরোগ্য কামনা করেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জামায়াত নিষিদ্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত সরকারের ইস্যু ডাইভারশন প্রজেক্ট: মির্জা ফখরুল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification