Archer Sagor fails to put up a fight against Nespoli

Archer Sagor Islam, the only Bangladeshi athlete to qualify directly for the 2024 Olympics, has ended his Paris campaign with a 6-0 set-points defeat against Mauro Nespoli of Italy in the 1/32 elimination round of men's individual recurve event today.

The 18-year-old archer from Bangladesh who had finished 45th among 64 participants in the ranking round of his event failed to put up a fight against the three-time Olympic medallist from Italy at the Esplanade des Invalides.

Sagor lost the first set by 30-27 points before putting up a bit of a fight in a 27-26 defeat in the second set. However, the teenager from Rajshahi lost the third set by 28-25 points to face early elimination from the competition.

Sagor is the third of five Bangladeshi participants in the Summer Games this year. Earlier, shooter Robiul Islam finished 10m air rifle event with a 43rd finish among 49 contestants while swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi finished 49th among 69 swimmers in 100m freestyle event.

Swimmer Sonia Khatun and sprinter Imranur Rahman are yet to compete.