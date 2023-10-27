Bavuma returns for South Africa as Pakistan opt to bat

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in Chennai today.

The big news from the South Africa camp is that Temba Bavuma is back to skipper the side following return after injury. However Kagiso Rabada misses out.

"Feeling a lot better. Inspirational performances from the guys, batters are close to their best, areas to improve but a lot of confidence. Not like a T20 World Cup, there's a lot more here, keep finding that momentum. I would definitely have batted, hopefully will skid on at night," he said.

"Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out for today's match as a precautionary measure due to a lower back spasm," CSA had communicated. Bavuma comes in for Reeza Hendricks while Ngidi replaces Rabada. Shamsi comes in too after sitting out the game against Bangladesh.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wanted to improve in all departments.

"Every match important so we will try our best. Put runs on the board," Babar said at the toss. "We need to improve in all departments, especially fielding and bowling."

Pakistan need a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive. They have made two changes with Usama Mir replaced by Mohammad Nawaz while Mohammad Wasim comes in for Hasan Ali, who is sick.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Mohammad Wasim, 11 Haris Rauf

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Tabraiz Shamsi, 10 Gerald Coetzee, 11 Lungi Ngidi