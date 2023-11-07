Shakib not winning any hearts

You simply cannot keep Shakib Al Hasan away from controversy.

The champion Bangladesh all-rounder created plenty of controversy since taking over the captaincy just before the World Cup -- taking a swipe at experienced opener Tamim Iqbal in a pre-recorded interview with a private television channel, attempting to keep his left-thigh injury close to his chest and returning home in the middle of the tournament for an exclusive batting session in Mirpur with his BKSP mentor.

With his team languishing second from bottom in the 10-team table after six consecutive defeats, Shakib sparked a fresh debate yesterday in Bangladesh's crucial World Cup game against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when he appealed for Angelo Mathews to be 'timed out'.

The never-witnessed-before incident in international cricket took place when Mathews arrived at the crease after the fall of the fourth wicket in the 24th over.

Coming at the wicket, Mathews took too long to get ready for strike due to an issue with his helmet, and Shakib made the appeal to the on-field umpire, Marais Erasmus, that the batter was timed out. The umpire ruled Mathews out, leaving the batter absolutely livid with the extraordinary decision.

Although Shakib's appeal and Mathews' subsequent dismissal was very much within the rules of the game, which says the new batter has to be ready within two minutes of the dismissal to face the next ball, it sparked an animated debate across cricketing fraternity.

Former South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn, in an instant post on X, said, "It was not cool."

Speaking at the innings break with Ian Bishop, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock said: "In the instance this afternoon, the batter was not ready to receive the ball within in those two minutes, even before the (helmet) strap became the issue for him."

The debate will certainly rage on for some time, with the 'sprit of the game' issue dominating the discussion.

It was understandable that Shakib was desperate to get a wicket at any cost and seized the opportunity to bowl the Lankans out cheaply in an attempt to win the game so that the Tigers' hopes for a place in the ICC Champions Trophy remain alive. Top eight teams from this World Cup, including hosts Pakistan, will play in the Champions Trophy in 2025.

But was that dismissal necessary? Some people will relate the incident with Mankad, an informal name given to running out the non-striking batter whilst they are backing up even before a ball is bowled.

But Mathews' 'timed-out' dismissal has nothing to do with Mankad, where a batter tries to take an undue advantage. Mathews was probably delaying the game by a minute or so due to his school-boyish mistake relating to his helmet.

It was not long ago that Bangladesh's stand-in captain Liton Das had recalled New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, who was run out at the non-striker's end by bowler Hasan Mahmud, during the second ODI in Mirpur in September this year.

Shakib had an option to call back the player yesterday, something that was very much within the rules of the game which says that the captain of the fielding side may withdraw an appeal only after obtaining the consent of the umpire within whose jurisdiction the appeal falls. If such consent is given, the umpire concerned shall, if applicable, revoke the decision and recall the batter.

The on-filed umpires asked Shakib twice whether he would withdraw his appeal. But Shakib decided against it, something not unexpected from a cricketer with a long history of being embroiled in controversy on and off the field.

The dismissal might have helped Bangladesh's cause in eventually winning the match, but it has certainly failed to win them any hearts.