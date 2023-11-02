Rampant South Africa blow away NZ

Quinton de Kock (R) celebrates with teammate Rassie van der Dussen after reaching a century against New Zealand – his fourth century in six matches in this World Cup – paving the way for a 190-run victory for South Africa at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium yesterday. PHOTO: AFP

Quinton de Kock hit his fourth century of the World Cup while Rassie van der Dussen cracked his second as South Africa thrashed New Zealand by 190 runs yesterday to take a step closer to the semi-finals.

The Proteas' commanding 357-4 was built on De Kock's 114 and Van der Dussen's 133.

New Zealand, just days from only narrowly falling short chasing 389 in a five-run defeat by Australia, collapsed to 190 all out with more than 14 overs to spare in Pune.

Proteas paceman Marco Jansen finished with 3-31 with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claiming 4-46.

Victory left the Proteas, bidding for a first one-day international World Cup title, virtually assured of a semi-final spot.

But New Zealand's third loss of the tournament was a blow to their hopes of reaching the last four as they slipped to fourth in the table with eight points, two ahead of Pakistan as well as Afghanistan who have a game in hand.

Earlier, left-handed opener De Kock reached his 21st one-day international ton off 103 balls with eight fours and three sixes. He brought up his century with a huge six off Jimmy Neesham.

"It's nice that everything is coming together at an important time for us," said De Kock, who plans to quit ODI cricket after this tournament, at the innings break.

He started the day needing just 69 more runs to pass 500 for the tournament when the Proteas were sent in to bat. He was eventually out for 114 caught by Glenn Phillips off Southee, ending a 200-run partnership for the second wicket with Van der Dussen.

David Miller added a blistering 53 off just 30 balls with four sixes as South Africa ended their innings with Aiden Markram arriving at the wicket for the last ball which he dispatched for six.