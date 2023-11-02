Marsh leaves Australia's WC camp for personal reasons

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has left their World Cup campaign and headed home for personal reasons, Cricket Australia announced on their website.

After Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of Saturday's clash with England due to concussion, the Aussies are now scrambling having lost Marsh as well to unforeseen circumstances.

It was unclear how long Marsh would be unavailable for and whether a replacement squad player would be required.

"A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed," read a Cricket Australia release.

Australia are due to play England on November 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.