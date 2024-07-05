I wasn't ready to go home: Emi Martinez

Argentina advanced to the Copa America semifinals, thanks to Emiliano Martinez as the Aston Villa goalkeeper made two stunning saves in the penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time against Ecuador in Houston today.

Martinez, the hero of the quarterfinal, said after the match that his side 'deserved to continue' in the event.

"I told the lads before the shootout that I wasn't ready to go home, this team deserves to go all the way to the final," the goalkeeper told Argentine television after the team had celebrated on the field.

"I feel so connected to the people, I had my family nearby and these are special moments. This group deserved to continue, it's exciting," he continued.

The match went to penalties after Lisandro Martinez's opener for Argentina was cancelled out by Kevin Rodriguez in stoppage time. There is no extra time in Copa America knockout games apart from the final.

In the shootout, Lionel Messi clipped the crossbar with Argentina's first effort but Martinez saved from Angel Mena and Alan Minda as the defending champions moved into a semi-final match-up against either Venezuela or Canada.

It was a major scare for the tournament favourites but not for the first time they had their goalkeeper to thank for the relief of victory

Martinez had saved three spot-kicks in a 3–2 penalty shootout victory for Argentina over Colombia in the semi-final of the 2021 Copa America and famously saved two in the World Cup final win against France in Qatar.

"I dive 500 times a day in training, I always stay in good shape. The people who spend their money to come see us deserve it. I lost the voice of emotion and of shouting. I want to continue growing as a goalkeeper and as a person," said Martinez.

He also praised Ecuador's brilliant performance in the match.

"They made things very difficult for us, we couldn't play very well. They played a great game and we knew they were going to be one of the toughest opponents in the Cup. Unfortunately, they tied the game at the end and we missed the first penalty. It was a difficult task for us ," said the hero of the Argentine team.

