AFP, London
Mon Apr 15, 2024 08:16 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 15, 2024 08:22 PM

Everton appeal against Premier League points deduction

Photo: Reuters

Everton have lodged a formal appeal against a two-point penalty imposed on the club for breaching Premier League financial regulations, reports said on Monday.

The club admitted breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for permitted losses by £16.6 million ($20.7 million) for the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season.

The punishment followed a previous six-point penalty imposed for the three-year period to 2021/22, reduced from 10 on appeal.

PSR permit clubs to lose £105 million over a rolling three-year period.

Everton, who have been ever present in the English top flight since the 1954/55 season, are 16th in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone with seven games to play, after losing eight points in total.

Nottingham Forest, just above the drop zone, last month lodged an appeal against a four-point deduction.

Everton are in action at mid-table Chelsea later on Monday.

