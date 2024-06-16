Archers Diya and Shima's dream of Paris Olympics places shattered

Bangladesh women archers' dream of securing direct quota places in July-August Paris Olympics Games came to an end when Diya Siddique and Sima Aktar Shima were eliminated from the elimination round of the Final Olympic Qualification Tournament in Antalya, Turkey today.

Diya, who was ranked 64 in the qualification round of the tournament lost to tournament's thirteen-ranked Tinkara Kardinar of Slovenia 7-3 in the third round of women's individual recurve event to exit the qualifiers. She beat Kirstine Andersen of Denmark 7-3 in the first round and compatriot Shima 6-2 in the second round. Shima had earlier defeated Emma Russ of Jamaica 6-0 to set up the clash with Diya.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh men's recurve team on Saturday raised hope of securing quota by moving into the quarterfinals but had to suffer loss 6-2 to silver medalist Chinese Taipei, who along with Mexico's gold-medalist and Great Britan's bronze medalist secured direct quota places.

Bangladesh comprising of Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Sagor Islam and Ram Krishna Saha had moved into the quarterfinals after beating Belgium 5-1.

Rubel, Sagor and Ram Krishna however will have another opportunity in men's individual recurve event tomorrow.