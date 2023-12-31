Tennis
AFP, Brisbane
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:24 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:28 AM

Most Viewed

Tennis

Venomous snake stops play at Australia tennis tournament

AFP, Brisbane
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:24 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:28 AM
PHOTO: Screengrab/X

Dominic Thiem's Brisbane International qualifying match against Australian James McCabe was suspended for 40 minutes on Saturday after a poisonous snake slithered courtside.

McCabe had just wrapped up the first set 6-2 against the Austrian 2020 US Open champion when the reptile -- reportedly an eastern brown snake -- was spotted among electrical wires on the side of the court in front of spectators.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Play was halted until a snake catcher arrived and managed to tease it into a bag.

Eastern browns are capable of delivering a potent bite and their venom can result in progressive paralysis and uncontrollable bleeding, according to the website of the Australian Museum.

Australia is home to 20 of the world's 25 most venomous, but deaths from bites are rare.

Thiem eventually won the match to move within one victory of the main draw.

Related topic:
TennissnakeBrisbane International
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Djokovic expects Nadal back for more Grand Slams

4d ago
Rafael Nadal

Nadal loses comeback doubles match in Brisbane

16h ago

Kyrgios, Raducanu missing from Australian Open entry list

3w ago

Flawless Kudermetova dismantles Pegula to claim Tokyo title

Nadal plays down expectations before Brisbane return

3w ago
ড. ইউনূস
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ড. ইউনূসের শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলার রায় আজ দুপুরে

গত ২৪ ডিসেম্বর রাত সাড়ে ৮টার দিকে আসামিপক্ষ ও রাষ্ট্রপক্ষের শেষ যুক্তিতর্ক শোনার পর এই তারিখ ধার্য করেন ঢাকার তৃতীয় শ্রম আদালতের চেয়ারম্যান শেখ মেরিনা সুলতানা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৬০-৮০ ভাগ ভোট না আসলে স্যাংশন আসবে: শাহজাহান ওমর

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification