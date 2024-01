Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning her semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. Photo: Reuters

Formidable world number two Aryna Sabalenka blasted past Coco Gauff into the Australian Open final on Thursday to keep her title defence on track.

The Belarusian tamed the fourth seed 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in one hour and 42 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to avenge her defeat by the American teenager in last year's US Open final.