Tennis
AFP, Monte Carlo
Sun Apr 14, 2024 01:01 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 01:05 AM

Most Viewed

Tennis

'Not great', admits Djokovic as 2024 slump continues

AFP, Monte Carlo
Sun Apr 14, 2024 01:01 AM Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 01:05 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays against Norway's Casper Ruud during their Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament semi final tennis match on the Rainier III court at the Monte Carlo Country Club on April 13, 2024. Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic admitted he was "not having a great season at all" after he was knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters by Casper Ruud in the semi-finals.

The 10th-ranked Norwegian beat the world number one 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 for a first win in six attempts against the record 24-time Grand Slam title winner.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Djokovic insisted, however, that he won't panic despite seeing a golden opportunity to go on capture a 41st Masters title snatched away by a player he swept off court in the French Open final last year.

"There are positives to take away for sure, but I'm used to a really high standard in terms of expectations and results," said 36-year-old Djokovic.

"Not having a title is -- compared to the last 15 years -- not a great season at all."

Djokovic has played in only four events this season but expects to pick up his pace as his clay court campaign heads to Madrid and Rome before a return to Roland Garros.

He arrived in Monte Carlo having skipped Miami after a shock loss to 123rd-ranked Luca Nardi at the Indian Wells Masters.

"I had semis in Australia, the semis here. It's normal to expect that you have some seasons where you don't start well - this is the one," he added.

"Hopefully, I can pick up. In terms of results, I can build from here.

"I've played some good tennis. Hopefully, in the next tournaments I'll be able to play even better."

Ruud will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's title match in Monte Carlo after the Greek beat Australian Open champion and world number two Jannik Sinner in his semi-final

Related topic:
Novak DjokovicStefano TsitsipasCasper RuudJannik Sinnermonte carlo masters
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Djokovic 'feeling great' in Monte Carlo as Alcaraz withdraws injured

3d ago

Plenty on the line in Monte Carlo for Murray, Djokovic

Sinner ends Djokovic's Australian Open reign to reach final

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal's 22 Slam titles

Djokovic extinguishes Fritz fire to make Melbourne semis

|বাংলাদেশ

‘আমরা তিমির বিনাশী’

‘মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রা এবং আমাদের স্টলে যা যা করা হয়, তার সবই ফোকমোটিভ ও বাংলার লোকজ শিল্পকে তুলে ধরে করা হয়। এই অস্তিত্ব ধরে রাখতেই আমাদের প্রতি বছরের মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রা।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন বছর মুক্তিযুদ্ধবিরোধী অপশক্তির বিরুদ্ধে লড়াইয়ে প্রেরণা জোগাবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification