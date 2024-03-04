Nadal hails 'amazing' Alcaraz after made-for-Netflix exhibition defeat

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal warmed up for the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Sunday with a lively exhibition in Las Vegas won by Alcaraz 3-6, 6-4, 14-12.

The contest at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, carried live by streaming service Netflix, was a chance for both Spanish stars to test their fitness.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, missed most of last year with a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open.

Nadal said one good thing about nearing the end of his career is that he will not have to face Carlos Alcaraz too many times.

He added that the future of Spanish tennis was in good hands with the 20-year-old. Alcaraz has already won majors at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon and is ranked number two in the world behind Novak Djokovic.

"It's a good thing that as a player I will not face him many times," said Nadal, who expects to retire in 2024 after a series of injuries limited his appearances on the circuit.

"As a fan, I will enjoy watching him for many years hopefully.

"In Spain, we should be very, very happy about having someone like Carlos coming.

"He's an amazing player. He's only 20-years-old and he's already won two Grand Slams and a couple of important tournaments."

Nadal, who spent almost a year on the sidelines with a hip flexor injury before suffering a muscle injury at the start of this season, said he felt "much better than expected" during the exhibition match.

Nadal and world number two Alcaraz are next in action at the Masters tournament at Indian Wells.

