AFP, Dubai
Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:33 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:40 AM

Medvedev makes winning return after Australian Open final loss

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev returned to action for the first time since his Australian final defeat on Tuesday with a straight sets win over Alexander Shevchenko in Dubai.

The world number four got his title defence at the hardcourt ATP 500 event up and running, overcoming Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5.

The Russian shrugged off his month-long absence, breaking his Kazakh opponent in three consecutive return games in the first set before reeling off four games in a row from 3-5 in the second set to complete an 88-minute triumph.

He will meet either Lorenzo Sonego or wild card Sumit Nagal in the next round.

In January, Medvedev reached his second Australian Open final. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the Melbourne decider two years ago, and this time had to settle for second best in the season's opening Grand Slam to Jannik Sinner.

He was forced to skip his title defence in Doha last week because he was dealing with a number of physical issues –- with his foot, adductor, and shoulder -– but said on the eve of Tuesday's return he was ready to get back on court after spending the last seven days training in Dubai.

The 28-year-old has added French former world number six Gilles Simon to his team, to collaborate with his long-time coach Gilles Cervara.

