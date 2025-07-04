Krejcikova holds firm; confident Raducanu eyes Sabalenka scalp

Krejcikova celebrates winning against Eala on July 1, 2025, [C] Aryna Sabalenka reacts as she walks with an ice pack on her head to cool down during a training session on June 29, 2025, [R] Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during first round match on June 30, 2025. Photo: AFP

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova moved into the third round with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over American world number 67 Caroline Dolehide on Thursday.

The Czech 17th seed took one hour and 51 minutes to grind out another hard-fought victory to keep her title defence alive.

Krejcikova had powered back from a set down to beat Philippines star Alexandra Eala in the first round on Tuesday.

"Definitely a huge relief," Krejcikova said. "It was tough, really up and down, so many points turning one way and the other.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has endured a difficult time since defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the final last year.

"The last six to eight months were really difficult. I really appreciate this. I'm happy and grateful to be here playing matches and feeing good and healthy."

Raducanu eyes Sabalenka shock

Britain's Emma Raducanu will be aiming to add to the All England Club's spate of giant-killings against world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Friday.

Raducanu believes she can add to the growing list of Wimbledon upsets in her Centre Court blockbuster showdown with top seed Sabalenka.

The British star produced one of her best performances at the All England Club to defeat former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round on Wednesday.

Now Raducanu, who won the US Open as a teenager in 2021, is gearing up for her first Grand Slam meeting with a world number one.

Although she is yet to hit top form at SW19 this year, Belarusian star Sabalenka is the only top-five seed still standing with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Zheng Qinwen all out.

Three-time major winner Sabalenka is chasing a maiden Wimbledon title, having missed last year's Championships because of a shoulder injury.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand return to Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova on July 2, 2025. Photo: AFP

Raducanu has endured a difficult time since her stunning breakthrough triumph in New York four years ago, but after back problems plagued her at the start of 2025, the world number 40 is back in the groove.

"I think having won against Marketa, she's also a really top opponent, so that gives me confidence. I feel amazing," the 22-year-old said.

"Of course, Aryna is number one in the world, she's been so dominant in the women's game. I know it's going to be a massive challenge."