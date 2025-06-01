Djokovic races into French Open fourth round

Novak Djokovic was in a hurry on Saturday as the 24-time Grand Slam winner dismissed world number 153 Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to book his place spot in the last 16 at Roland Garros.

The three-time French Open champion needed just over two hours to beat his Austrian opponent in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic had previously joked that he was not keen on potentially playing the late match on centre court on Saturday as it would overlap with the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

"It's going to be PSG that I will support. I will definitely watch it if I'm not playing night session," said AC Milan fan Djokovic.

"Yeah, that will be nice. FYI, Roland Garros schedule..."

With the umpire obliged to request excited local spectators concentrate on the match happening in front of them, the Serb was likely in little doubt as to the situation of the football match taking place in Munich.

But Djokovic put his quest for a record-breaking 25th major title firmly to the forefront of his mind as he overwhelmed Misolic with a typically clinical performance.

"I think I was solid in the important moments across the three sets," said Djokovic who praised his opponent with whom he regularly practices.

"I would like you to give him a big round of applause," he requested of the crowd in Paris.

The 38-year-old faced only one break point, which he saved, while hitting just 14 unforced errors to 33 winners.

The sixth seed will face 81st-ranked Cameron Norrie for a spot in the quarter-finals, after the former top 10 Brit earlier beat his compatriot Jacob Fearnley in straight sets.