From the boxing rings of XBC to the prestige of WBC

While cricket and football remain the dominant sports in Bangladesh, the efforts of its boxing athletes often go unnoticed. Muhammad Utshob Ahmed is one of those Bangladeshi athletes who has pursued his passion for professional boxing, which has now taken him to an international level.

For the first time, a Bangladeshi professional boxer has qualified to contest under the prestigious international boxing professional organisation, WBC (World Boxing Council). Rajshahi's boy, Utshob, will contend for the WBC Asia Silver Super Flyweight Title against one of India's top super flyweight boxers, 32-year-old Mazhar Hussain.

This historic boxing match will take place on May 25 at the Hotel InterContinental Dhaka during the "Beximco Xcel Boxing Championship (XBC) 3.0." This popular XBC boxing championship series, now in its third iteration, is recognised as a professional international boxing franchise.

Pride of Bangladesh Boxing

Known as "Leopold," Utshob is now just 19 years old and is set to compete for the same WBC championship for which legends like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson once fought for world titles. The WBC, one of the four major international professional boxing organisations, sanctions professional bouts worldwide. Its belts are considered some of the most prestigious in the sport, symbolising the highest levels of skill and craftsmanship in professional boxing.

Bangladesh has already seen its first professional boxing star, Suro Krishna Chakma, who competes in the Lightweight category. But now, Utshob Ahmed is adding another categorical achievement by excelling in the Flyweight category/division. He is one of the youngest boxers embarking on the global arena.

Path to WBC Eligibility

In boxing, many championship belts are held for limited periods and must be defended or relinquished, allowing new contenders the opportunity to compete for them. Currently, the Silver Super Flyweight belt is vacant, open to any eligible boxer who can win it in competition. This time, the battle between Bangladesh's Utshob and India's Mazhar will decide the next belt holder.

Through XBC Xcel Sports Management & Promotions, Utshob earned his chance to contest for the title. According to boxing's global ranking statistics, Utshob Ahmed is currently ranked 99th out of 784 in the world in the flyweight division. He has competed in eight bouts, totaling 28 rounds, with 37.5% of his fights resulting in knockouts with zero losses and eight straight victories. These achievements made Utshob eligible to enter the WBC Asia's prestigious ring.

Beginning of Utshob

Utshob Ahmed made his professional debut on May 19th, 2022. Since then, he has gradually become a pro boxer in the flyweight category, winning eight matches throughout his career. After being raised without a father at a young age, Utshob was raised by his maternal family. His passion for boxing began early, with his first fight at age seven. Recognizing his potential, Utshob's maternal uncle enrolled him at Bangladesh Ansar VDP in Shafipur for training. There, through an impressive performance, 11-year-old Utshob caught the eye of an international professional, Kancho Robert McInnes, president of the World Kumite Organisation.

Road to Boxing Glory

Due to financial hardships, relying on the sole income of his mother, Ayesha Khatun, Utshob faced challenges in continuing as a boxer and making it to the national stage. Boxing promotion, Xcel Sports Management & Promotions came forward to uphold Utshob's talent and support him. As he progressed, his competition became increasingly formidable. He has faced and defeated many of Bangladesh's rising boxers.

Notably, at the BoxStar Series 1 tournament, Utshob defeated MD Easin, and at the Path to Glory event, he bested Fardis Miya. Later, in the 'Rumble in Gulistan & Rematch at Beximco XBC 1,' Utshob triumphed over Aminul Islam consecutively.

His most significant victory came against the undefeated Indian Bantamweight, Pawan Kumar Arya, in a unanimous decision at Beximco XBC 2. Additionally, Utshob won a gold medal at the first Bangabandhu Boxing Competition in 2018, a silver medal at the Bangladesh Youth Games, and a gold medal at the 22nd junior boxing competition.

The Awaited Battle

XBC, in collaboration with WBC Asia, is arranging the first-ever WBC Asia Title match in Bangladesh. Besides Utshob's much-anticipated match, other national boxers will compete against international contenders from China, France, India, Iran, Thailand, and Turkey in diverse categories.

Boxing enthusiasts can enjoy the event at the venue by booking the seats with tickets. The event will be going on from 6 pm to 11 pm. Also, the event will be broadcast Live on T Sports and streamed on Bongo.

As this is the very first time for a Bangladeshi boxer to step into the WBC Asia ring, it's assumed that Utshob's participation will be the highlight of the entire event. Whether he wins or loses, getting the chance and becoming qualified to reach such an eminent platform will be celebrated not only by boxing lovers but also by every global boxing audience.