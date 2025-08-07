Pakistan pull out of Asia Cup hockey in India over security concerns: Reports

The Pakistan men's hockey team will not participate in the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7, a Hockey India official confirmed on Wednesday.

Despite the Indian government's willingness to grant visas, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) cited security concerns and formally withdrew from the event in a letter to the Asian Hockey Federation.

"In fact, PHF has written a letter to the Asian Hockey Federation on Wednesday, saying that it won't be able to compete in the Asia Cup due to security reasons. We have invited Bangladesh now," the official told The Hindu.

Pakistan's participation had been uncertain amid continuing political tensions between the two nations. While the Indian government had assured in early July that no Pakistani team would be barred from entry, PHF remained hesitant, even proposing a change in venue.

At the end of July, officials suggested that Pakistan had applied for visas, but the Pakistan government later directed its sports federations not to accept invitations to travel to India without explicit approval.

This decision may also impact Pakistan's involvement in the Junior World Cup, set to take place in Chennai and Madurai later this year. Pakistan had similarly missed the 2016 edition, hosted by India, following the Pathankot and Uri terror attacks.

PHF President Tariq Bugti had earlier conveyed the federation's concerns to the International Hockey Federation (FIH), citing political tensions and security threats. "We have informed them that in the existing scenario, our team will face security risks playing in India," Bugti said. "Our players are also not keen to travel to India for the Asia Cup, which is also a direct qualifying tournament," he added.

Pakistan last played in India at the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, where they finished fifth among six teams.

