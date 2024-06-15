Olympic quota-aspiring archer Shimu off to good start in Turkiye

With the Paris Olympic Games nearly two months away, Sima Akter Shimu got off to a fine start today in the 2024 Final World Quota Tournament in Turkiye, aiming to secure a quota place for the mega multi-sport carnival beginning in July in France.

Shimu finished 20th in the women's individual recurve event of the qualification round by scoring 641 out of 720.

Meanwhile, despite having problems with her bow during the shooting, Diya Siddique placed 68th out of 98 competitors from 44 countries with a score of 592.

"Shimu will compete in the elimination round, while Diya also has the possibility to compete in the elimination round if the organisers do not make a 64-cut point," said Bangladesh Archery Federation general secretary Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal.

The 2024 Final World Qualification Tournament, which serves as the quota tournament, is set to offer 40 quota places for the Paris Olympics, including four for recurve women's teams and three for recurve men's teams.

Abdul Hakim Rubel, Sagor Islam, and Ram Krishna will compete in the men's individual recurve events as well as the men's recurve team events on Saturday. A good performance in the men's individual recurve event may also give Bangladesh a chance to compete in the recurve mixed event, following a strong showing from Shimu.