Ministry removes heads of 42 sports bodies

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has removed presidents of 42 sports federations, associations and boards and institutions through a circular today.

The circular dated September 10, 2024 and undersigned by the ministry's assistant secretary, Humayun Kabir, stated that the removal of heads was done under Clause 22 of National Sports Council Act 2018, with the aim of reforming and bring speed to activities of the federations/associations/boards/institutions.

The circular did not include three big sporting bodies – Bangladesh Cricket Board, Bangladesh Football Federation and Bangladesh Hockey Federation as well as Bangladesh Swimming Federation and a few other sporting bodies.

The presidents of Bangladesh Chess Federation and Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation were earlier removed while the president of Bangladesh Bridge Association was relieved of his duties.