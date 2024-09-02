Ministry determined to bring youth back to playground: adviser Asif

The youth and sports ministry will take initiatives to revive the young generation's interest in sports across the country, adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan said after a meeting with sports editors of different media houses at the National Sports Council (NSC) auditorium today.

"There used to be craze about sports in localities across the country but the playgrounds now remain empty in rural areas. The young generation is losing interest in regional sports. The youth and sports ministry will take initiatives to revive sports across the country," said Asif.

The youth and sports adviser sat with senior sports journalists today to exchange views in a bid to develop the country's sports. The media representatives put forth different recommendations as well as pointed out the corruption and irregularities at different federations.

"The things you have suggested, I was aware of most of them as a spectator. I learnt about a few things after taking over the responsibility and I also learnt some new things from you today," Asif said.

"We have already taken some initiatives and are working on it accordingly. We have also instructed the authority concerned to depoliticise the divisional, district and upazila sports associations with the inclusion of sports-loving people. We have also formed a search committee to rebuild the national federation and associations."

Asif also explained the reason behind the inclusion of sports journalists in the search committee.

"We have kept sports journalists in the search committee because they have a clear perception of all federations whereas others know about one, two or maybe three federations. We have included former sports journalists in the District Sports Associations to prevent the formation of syndicates through which corruption happens," he added.

The sports adviser also urged the sports journalists to objectively report on all matters relating sports.

"Before becoming an adviser, when I followed sports news as a sports lover, I observed that often there would hardly be any similarity between the thumbnail and content. I think you all have a responsibility to present the story with objectivity.

"Often, stories are written which could disturb a player mentally ahead of a big competition. I have noticed that many of those stories are based on assumption. I am saying this as a spectator. I request all of you to present objective news."