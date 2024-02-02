More Sports
Reuters
Fri Feb 2, 2024 11:48 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 12:01 AM

Michael Jordan's championship sneakers sell for record $8 mln

A set of six individual Air Jordan sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during NBA finals sold for $8 million at an auction in New York, setting a new global auction record for game-worn sneakers, auction house Sotheby's said on Friday.

The shoes, worn by one of basketball's greatest players in the clinching games of his six career NBA Finals championships, became the second highest price achieved for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia.

"Today's record-breaking price is a testament to the GOAT (greatest of all time)," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectables.

"A truly unparalleled moment and milestone in auction history, the sale of these six championship-clinching sneakers will likely never be replicated."

Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals opening game jersey from the famed "Last Dance" season still holds the world record for any game-worn sports memorabilia, having fetched $10.1 million in September 2022.

In December six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's triumphant run at the 2022 World Cup were sold for $7.8 million.

push notification