Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix in another McLaren 1-2

Lando Norris fended off teammate Oscar Piastri to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and maintain McLaren's relentless march through the season.

Mercedes' George Russell took third as McLaren celebrated their 200th F1 win and fourth consecutive 1-2.

Norris, on a one-stop strategy, held off a charging Piastri on fresher tyres to take the chequered flag by less than one second.

Norris moved to within nine points of Piastri in the drivers' championship ahead of F1's mid-season break.

"I'm dead, it was tough!" said Norris.

"I wasn't planning the one-stop strategy, my voice has gone, but even more rewarding because of that."

"I pushed as hard as I could, looking forward to a few weeks off," said Piastri.

Polesitter Charles Leclerc was furious with his Ferrari team's strategy as he came in fourth leaving the Scuderia still waiting for their first win of the season.