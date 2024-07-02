More Sports
Sports Reporter 
Tue Jul 2, 2024 10:15 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 10:19 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports

FM Manon secures 2nd IM norm

Sports Reporter 
Tue Jul 2, 2024 10:15 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 10:19 PM
Photo: Bangladesh Chess Federation

FIDE Master (FM) Manon Reja Neer earned a second norm of International Master at the close of nine games of the Saif Powertec 48th Chess Championship after beating FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia at the Bangladesh Chess Federation Hall Room today. 

It was a second IM norm for Manon, who secured his first during the 21st Bangkok Chess Club Open in Thailand last April. He now needs the third and last norm to earn the title of International Master. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh Navy's Manon played against FM Zia's Sicilian Defense system with white pieces and won the game in 42 moves. The win saw the promising FM from Naragaynganj maintain his solo lead with seven points from nine games.

IM Fahad Rahman of Bangladesh Ansar was in second position with 6.5 points while reigning champion GM Enamul Hossain Razib and GM Ziaur Rahman jointly held third position with six points each. GM Niaz Murshed was placed fourth with 5.5 points.

Related topic:
FM Manon Reja Neer48th Chess ChampionshipBangladesh Chess Federation
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

WFM Wadifa becomes runner-up in Nepal

1y ago

Khushbu wins gold in Asian School Chess Championships 

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

বন্যা মোকাবিলায় আগাম প্রস্তুতি নেয়ার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

রাজধানীর শেরেবাংলা নগরের এনইসি’র সম্মেলন কক্ষে আয়োজিত জাতীয় অর্থনৈতিক পরিষদ (একনেক) এর কার্যনির্বাহী কমিটির (২৪-২৫ অর্থবছরের) প্রথম সভায় সভাপতিত্বকালে প্রধানমন্ত্রী এ নির্দেশনা দেন। 

৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

২১১০ কোটি টাকার রাজবাড়ী-টুঙ্গিপাড়া রেললাইনে ট্রেন চলে একটি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification