FM Manon secures 2nd IM norm

FIDE Master (FM) Manon Reja Neer earned a second norm of International Master at the close of nine games of the Saif Powertec 48th Chess Championship after beating FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia at the Bangladesh Chess Federation Hall Room today.

It was a second IM norm for Manon, who secured his first during the 21st Bangkok Chess Club Open in Thailand last April. He now needs the third and last norm to earn the title of International Master.

Bangladesh Navy's Manon played against FM Zia's Sicilian Defense system with white pieces and won the game in 42 moves. The win saw the promising FM from Naragaynganj maintain his solo lead with seven points from nine games.

IM Fahad Rahman of Bangladesh Ansar was in second position with 6.5 points while reigning champion GM Enamul Hossain Razib and GM Ziaur Rahman jointly held third position with six points each. GM Niaz Murshed was placed fourth with 5.5 points.