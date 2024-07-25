Durant brushes off age concerns ahead of Olympic challenge

Kevin Durant on Thursday brushed off suggestions from team-mate Joel Embiid that the advanced age of the USA's star-studded Olympic basketball squad could hinder their bid for a fifth consecutive gold medal in Paris.

Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid raised eyebrows recently after an interview with the New York Times in which he implied that the age of the US roster could make them vulnerable, citing the 39-year-old LeBron James as an example.

"You look at the talent that the US has, but there's equal talent on other teams," Embiid told the Times.

"And the talent that's on the US team, you also got to understand most of those guys are older. The LeBron now is not the LeBron that was a couple of years ago.

"So it's a big difference. Everybody would also tell you, and you can see for yourself, the athletic LeBron, dominant that he was a couple of years ago, is not the same that he is now. I think people get fooled by the names on paper. But those names have been built throughout their career, and now they're older. They're not what they used to be."

As well as the 39-year-old James, several of the USA's main starters are already into their 30s, including Stephen Curry (36), Jrue Holiday (34) and Embiid himself (30).

Durant, 35, who has not played in the USA's five pre-Olympic warm-up fixtures due to an injury, is adamant however that age will not be an issue.

"We're all different as we get older, you know, but the thing about greatness is that you adjust and find ways to continue to be effective," Durant said when asked about Embiid's comments at a press conference in Paris on Thursday.

"And that's what LeBron has done. He's not running and jumping in the same way as he was when he was 25-26 years old - but he's still jumping pretty high, and running pretty fast."

'We're older players'

"Of course we're older players and we've got to manage our bodies. But we figure out ways to be effective just as Joel has as he's gone through injuries and gone through his trials throughout the league as well as obstacles.

"You adjust and adapt, that's what makes you a great player, and you get up every day trying to figure out ways to affect the game and your teammates."

The USA open the defence of their Olympic crown against Nikola Jokic's Serbia on Sunday in Lille, where the early rounds of the basketball are taking place before the climax of the tournament is staged in Paris.

While Durant is playing in his fourth Olympics, former Golden State team-mate Curry is making his debut at the Games.

The four-time NBA champion is relishing his maiden Olympic experience, in particular the chance to form a potent on-court alliance with friend and rival James.

"The experience of playing with a guy with his level of IQ and his game speaks for itself," Curry said of James on Thursday.

"What he's been able to accomplish on the court and his style of play matches up well -- a guy that can dribble, pass, shoot and be able to work off, it's been pretty seamless.

"You just try to make the right play and something good will happen."

Both Curry and Durant will join US flag-bearer James and other members of the US team at Friday night's opening ceremony, where a parade of athletes will be ferried along the River Seine.

Both Curry and Durant laughed on Thursday when asked if they knew how to swim in the event of a possible emergency disrupting the ceremony.

"Nobody's thinking about that," Curry said.

"We do know how to swim but everything's gonna go smooth. We're all about positivity -- we're gonna get on that boat, enjoy it, and get right off."