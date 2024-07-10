Djokovic into Wimbledon semis due to De Minaur injury

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday when Alex de Minaur withdrew from their last-eight clash with a hip injury.

Australian ninth seed De Minaur suffered the injury in his fourth-round win over Arthur Fils and admitted Wednesday: "I am devastated to pull out due to a hip injury".

"It's no secret that this would have been the biggest match of my career but it's a unique injury," said the 25-year-old.

"I woke up this morning wanting to feel some sort of miracle, but there was a high risk of making the injury worse if I stepped on court.

"One stretch, one slide could take this from a three to six weeks' injury to four months out."

Djokovic will be playing in his 13th Wimbledon semi-final and 49th at the Grand Slams.

He will face either Taylor Fritz of the United States or Italy's Lorenzo Musetti for a place in Sunday's championship match.