Dhaka to host Commonwealth Karate Championship

Bangladesh Karate Federation is going to host the Commonwealth Karate Championship for the first time in Dhaka. The event will be held at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium from September 25 to 29.

At a press conference on Saturday, Commonwealth Karate Federation President Soni Pillai explained the details of the event.

"More than one and a half thousand athletes and officials from about 40 countries of the world will come to Dhaka for this event," he said.

Out of the 72 Commonwealth countries, 32 countries have already registered for the event. The competition will be played in nine disciplines in two categories – Nations and Club Championships –cadets, juniors, under-21, seniors and veterans in the Club Championship and cadets, juniors, under-21 and seniors in the Nations category.

Bangladesh Karate Federation president Dr. Md. Mozammel Haque Khan, vice-president Moazzem Hossain Sentu and general secretary K. Shai Hla were present at the press conference.