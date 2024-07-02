More Sports
Reuters, London
Tue Jul 2, 2024 07:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 08:00 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Defending champion Vondrousova falls at first Wimbledon hurdle

Reuters, London
Tue Jul 2, 2024 07:55 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 2, 2024 08:00 PM
Marketa Vondrousova
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova reacts during her first round match against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Photo: Reuters

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday, the first female holder to fall at the opening hurdle since Steffi Graf 30 years ago.

Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ranked world number 83, Bouzas Maneiro had won only one tour-level match all year heading into Wimbledon, but secured her first win across all Grand Slams when she slapped a backhand down the line.

The Spaniard hit the ball cleanly throughout an unremarkable Centre Court clash, but only really needed to keep it in play as errors flew from the champion's racket with alarming regularity.

Struggling with a hip injury which derailed her preparation, sixth-seeded Vondrousova now heads for the exit while Bouzas Maneiro will next face compatriot Cristina Bucsa or Romanian Ana Bogdan in the second round.

Related topic:
TennisWimbledonMarketa Vondrousova
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Vondrousova vows to shun media spotlight after Wimbledon win

11m ago

Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery

3w ago

Nadal to skip Wimbledon to focus on Olympics

2w ago

Djokovic eases in to ninth Wimbledon final

11m ago
Rafael Nadal

Nadal bidding to avoid early French Open exit

1m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাগর-রুনি হত্যার তদন্তে বিলম্ব বিচার ব্যবস্থার সঙ্গে উপহাস: হাইকোর্ট

গত রোববার পর্যন্ত এ হত্যা মামলার তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন জমার সময় ১১১ বার পিছিয়েছে।  

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

উত্তরপ্রদেশে ধর্মীয় অনুষ্ঠানে পদদলিত হয়ে নিহত ১০৭

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification