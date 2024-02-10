A callback to forgotten games and simpler days

Amidst the endless commotion about cricket, football and other popular sports, it's easy to lose sight of traditional local games that have been around for centuries. Games like kanamachi, gollachut, dariyabandha have provided unfiltered joy to generations of young children in Bangladesh.

However, in this current age, where sources of entertainment are endless, these simpler games have waned in popularity in urban communities. But in the rural communities, these games have retained some of their old charm as kids there still indulge in the simpler pleasures of local games. Here, students of Pabla Government Primary School in Dumuria, Khulna are seen taking part in some traditional games, free of any burden to excel, playing for just the joy of the game. PHOTO: HABIBUR RAHMAN