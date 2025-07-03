Bangladesh off to winning start in U-18 Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh men's team kicked off their Under-18 Asia Cup Hockey campaign in style with a commanding 3-0 victory over Hong Kong in their opening match in Dazhou, China today.

Forward Din Islam starred for the team, netting a brace in the 20th and 26th minutes to put Bangladesh firmly in control. His efforts earned him the player of the match award. Amit Hasan added a third in the 43rd minute to wrap up a convincing win for the 2016 runners-up.

Bangladesh are placed in Pool A alongside powerhouses Pakistan and China, as well as Sri Lanka and Hong Kong. They will face Sri Lanka in their next group-stage fixture on July 5.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh women's team are set to make their tournament debut tomorrow, taking on favourites Japan in their opening match. The women's side are grouped in Pool A with Japan, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong.

