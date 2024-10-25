Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman made new BOA president

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman was elected unopposed as president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), according to a BOA press release on Friday.

The election commission, formed on the occasion of the BOA President Election 2024, officially declared that General Waker-Uz-Zaman was elected unopposed as multiple nomination papers were not filed against the post and only one nomination paper was valid.

General Shafiuddin Ahmed. the former Army chief, tendered his resignation as BOA president on October 1.

It has been a custom in Bangladesh that Army Chief takes over as the BOA president, effective since 1981 except for one term.