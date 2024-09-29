More Sports
Sports Reporter
Sun Sep 29, 2024 04:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 04:15 PM

Archer Alif reaches final of Asian Youth Championship

Photo: Collected

Archer Abdur Rahman Alif stormed into the final of the Men's Recurve Under-21 event of the Asian Archery Youth Championships with a comprehensive 7-1 set points win over Iran's Mohammed Hossein Golshani Asl in the semifinal in Taipei City in Chinese Taipei today. 

Alif will now play against Li-Cheng Huang of Chinese Taipei in the gold-deciding match on Tuesday.  

Alif, a BSKP student, first drew 29-29 with Golshani Asl in the first set before beating the Iranian in all three sets - 28-27, 27-26 and 29-28, respectively.

The 18-year-old, who finished fourth in the qualification round, first thrashed Tajikistan's Ganiev Abdumalik 6-0 in the second round and then beat Magzhanov Vladislav of Kazakhstan 6-4 in pre-quarter final. He defeated Tai-Yen Liu 6-2 in the quarterfinal to move into the last-four.

