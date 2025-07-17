Once-a-prodigy, Ayman returns to 'same problems' after 9 years

Three-time national champion Ayman Ibn Zaman made a return to the Bangladesh badminton scene after a nine-year hiatus by taking part in the 39th National Badminton Championships. Once a prodigy who won the 2013 Bangladesh Games men's singles title at just 15, Ayman also clinched back-to-back national titles in 2014 and 2016. After representing Bangladesh at both youth and senior levels, he moved to the United States in 2020 for higher studies and professional pursuits. Now 28 and working as a software engineer, Ayman spoke to The Daily Star's Anisur Rahman about his comeback, the evolution of badminton in Bangladesh, and his hopes for the sport's future. Following are the excerpts:

The Daily Star (DS): What motivated you to return to the national championships after nine years?

Ayman Ibn Zaman (AIZ): My main goal was to play in the national championships. Even though I live and work in the US, I've been consistently training and playing in state-level tournaments. I became champion in three US states and have stayed fit with the hope of representing Bangladesh again. I felt this was the right time to re-commit to the sport.

DS: Why did you stay away from Bangladesh's badminton scene for so long?

AIZ: I left in 2020 to pursue my Master's in Computer Science, which I completed in two years. I now work in the US and have permanent residency. While I was busy with studies initially, I returned to serious training once things settled. That allowed me to win titles in Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska, and rank among the top four in Chicago.

DS: You trained in Malaysia during your early career. Are you engaged in similar training in the US?

AIZ: Definitely. In Nebraska, I train with an international group of players, including shuttlers from Malaysia and China. Before major tournaments, I usually head to Chicago for one or two weeks of intense training.

DS: What changes do you see in Bangladeshi badminton since your departure?

AIZ: The facilities haven't improved much, but I do see a promising new generation of shuttlers, mostly between 17 to 25 years old. They're fitter and play a slightly different, more modern style. I believe the current batch has the potential to compete at the global level. Unfortunately, the lack of sponsorship and resources remains the same.

DS: How will you prepare if selected for the national team while living in the US?

AIZ: The federation is forming the national squad based on this championship. If I'm selected, I'll consider extending my leave to join the camp here, especially since an Indonesian coach will be leading it. I'm already training regularly in the US, so I'll be ready either way. The SA Games are coming up, and I want to contribute.

DS: Based on your international experience, what's lacking in our shuttlers?

AIZ: The problem lies in the structure. Abroad, players are trained from the grassroots with strong foundations in technique, recovery, and mental resilience. By 17 or 18, their potential is already clear. In Bangladesh, we're hardworking, but we often lack the tactical know-how to handle pressure during matches.

DS: How can we overcome this gap?

AIZ: Consistent training and exposure to international tournaments are key. Competing regularly overseas improves match temperament and confidence. But it's expensive, and players need sponsorship or federation support to make it happen.

DS: What do players expect from the new committee of Bangladesh Badminton Federation?

AIZ: We hope the new leadership supports us with access to more international tournaments, quality coaching, proper nutrition, and high-level training. These are tough to provide, but if the federation can make it happen, I'm confident Bangladeshi players will deliver strong results.