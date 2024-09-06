Winning the Euros is like winning the World Cup: Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has stirred the football world again with his recent remarks, claiming that winning the European Championship holds just as much prestige as lifting the World Cup.

Fresh off the back of scoring his 900th career goal in Portugal's UEFA Nations League victory over Croatia on Thursday, Ronaldo dismissed the idea that he needs a World Cup title to cement his legacy.

"Portugal winning the Euros is the equivalent of winning the World Cup," Ronaldo confidently told RPT3, reflecting on Portugal's triumphant 2016 Euros campaign.

The 39-year-old went on to say, "I've already won two trophies for Portugal that I really wanted, so I'm not motivated by that [World Cup]."

These comments come despite Ronaldo's emotional exit from the 2022 World Cup, where he left the pitch in tears after Portugal's shock 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarterfinals. But it seems the megastar has made peace with his international career, valuing the Euros just as highly.

Interestingly, Ronaldo's perspective echoes recent comments made by France's Kylian Mbappe, who, in June this year, also suggested that winning the Euros could be more challenging than the World Cup. "For me, [the Euros are] more complicated than a World Cup," Mbappe said.

"Even though there's more pressure at the World Cup, we know all the teams in the Euros, and it's tactically similar," he added.

While Mbappe has already tasted World Cup glory at just 19 in 2018 and nearly claimed a second title in 2022, Argentina's Lionel Messi weighed in on the debate, questioning the Euro-centric view.

"The Euros are important, but he [Mbappe] leaves out Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay -- all World Cup winners. In the World Cup, you have the best teams in the world. That's why everyone dreams of being world champion," said Messi, who ended his elusive World Cup quest in Qatar at the age of 35.

With these football superstars weighing in, the age-old debate between Euros and World Cup rages on. Is Ronaldo's stance a sign that he's moved on, or just another chapter in the rivalry between him and Messi, two of football's all-time greatest players?