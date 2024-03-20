Why has Ronaldo been left out of Portugal squad?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Portugal's friendly clash against Sweden as Roberto Martinez made changes to his squad. Martinez had included the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in his preliminary 32-man squad but has now left him out of his team's next game against Sweden.

He joins Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha and Joao Felix, on the list of players who have been rested for the friendly.

As per ESPN, the reason for the Al-Nassr striker being dropped is purely to give the 39-year-old, who is on a small vacation with his family in Saudi Arabia, some rest with the Saudi Pro League having taken a pause for the international break. The former Real Madrid superstar played the whole 90 minutes for Al-Nassr on Saturday evening and has therefore been given some important time off before another immensely busy summer.

The Portugal top scorer will return to Martinez's squad after the Sweden match and is likely to get some game time during their second and final friendly before we return to the last leg of club action. Ronaldo is once again likely to be an integral part of the Portugal squad in the summer with the nation being one of the favourites to win the Euros.

The Al-Nassr forward will be back in action for Portugal when they take on Slovenia on March 26. He will then return to action in the Saudi Pro League when Al-Nassr take on Al-Tai on March 30 as they look to keep up with runaway league leaders, Al-Hilal.