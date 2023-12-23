Football
Sat Dec 23, 2023 11:22 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:45 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Welch becomes first female referee in English Premier League

Sat Dec 23, 2023 11:22 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:45 AM
Referee Rebecca Welch. Photo: Reuters

Rebecca Welch became the first woman to referee an English Premier League football match when she blew the whistle on Fulham's game against Burnley at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Welch, a 40-year-old from Washington in northeast England, was working for the National Health Service when she began her refereeing career in 2010.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She rose through the officiating ranks and, in 2021, became the first woman appointed to referee a match in the English Football League when she took charge of the fourth-tier fixture between Harrogate and Port Vale.

Welch was also the first female official to referee matches in the Championship and third round of the FA Cup.

Last month she became the first woman to act as fourth official in a Premier League game as part of the officiating team for Fulham's match against Manchester United.

Welch has also taken charge of several high-profile women's fixtures, including games at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Related topic:
Rebecca WelchPLEPLPremier League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Arsenal, Liverpool vie for Christmas No.1 spot

18h ago

Pochettino relieved as Chelsea end losing run

1w ago

Arsenal move top of Premier League with 2-0 win over Brighton

6d ago
Crystal Palace's Michael Olise celebrates scoring their second goal with Jean-Philippe Mateta and David Ozoh

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

1w ago

Pochettino says Chelsea success only a 'matter of time'

1w ago
বিএনপির অবরোধ
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির সকাল-সন্ধ্যা অবরোধ আজ

গত ২৮ অক্টোবরের পর থেকে এই অবরোধ দলটির দ্বাদশ দফা অবরোধ কর্মসূচি ও ২০ ডিসেম্বর সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে অসহযোগ আন্দোলন ঘোষণার পর প্রথম দফা।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারত বাংলাদেশের গণতন্ত্রে বিশ্বাস করে না: রিজভী

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification