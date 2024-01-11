‘We showed what Real Madrid can do’

An own goal by defender Stefan Savic and a strike by Brahim Diaz late in extra time gave Real Madrid a 5-3 comeback win over city rivals Atletico in a rip-roaring Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Riyadh on Wednesday.

With the game heading towards penalties, Stefan Savic's own goal under pressure from Joselu nudged Madrid ahead and substitute Brahim Diaz wrapped up the win on the counter-attack with Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak stranded out of position.

"These moments can only be experienced here. All of us who played gave our all," said Brahim Diaz.

The Malaga-born man added: "I'm really pleased and this victory feels great. We showed what we can do and what Real Madrid is about. The pace of the game was intense and then in extra-time it was difficult. We gave that extra and we came from behind."

"I'm not slow, I saw that Oblak wasn't in goal and he's not used to sprinting and that's why I beat him in the race. I finished really well and I celebrated it like a Madrid goal, with passion and right to the end. This is a family and the whole club is like this," he continued.

"We dominated extra-time and we deserved to win. It was a tough and intense derby. "We were confident until the last moment and we were convincing after we made it 3-3," said striker Joselu after the eight-goal thriller.

Joselu was introduced in the second half of extra-time and was instrumental in Real Madrid 's fourth goal. The striker said: "I did touch the ball in the fourth goal. I saw that Dani (Carvajal) was going to play it in to me and I touched the ball at first contact. Then I don't know what happened. I don't know if a defender touched it and then it went in. The ball was going towards goal and the goal is mine."

"In extra-time we were fresher. We dominated 100% of all the play in extra-time. That's where everything turned and that's when the two goals came. We both wanted to win, we deserved this victory," he concluded.