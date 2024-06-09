Football
Agencies
Sun Jun 9, 2024 02:44 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 02:48 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Vinicius deserves Ballon d'Or, says Martinelli

Agencies
Sun Jun 9, 2024 02:44 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 02:48 PM
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters

After inspiring Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League success, Vinicius Jr is gearing up to reclaim the Copa America from arch-rivals Argentina. In the absence of an injured Neymar, the onus will be on the 23-year-old to lead Brazil to continental glory and given his stellar form the Selecao are already dreaming of success.

Vinicius has emerged as one of the leading candidates to win the Ballon d'Or along with his team-mate Jude Bellingham on the back of an incredible campaign in the Spanish capital. However, getting his hands on the Copa American trophy in the United States will make him the clear favourite to be named as the best player on the planet - albeit if Bellingham fails to light up the European Championship with England.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli believes that Vinicus is already deserving of the Ballon d'Or after scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 appearances for Real Madrid.

Martinelli said at a press conference: "Of course, it is a great pride to be playing with him. Experiencing day-to-day life, seeing the special and deserving boy he is. I'm very happy to be Brazilian and see Vini shining. In my opinion, he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. It's a pleasure to share the field with him."

Related topic:
Vinicius JrGabriel MartinelliReal MadridArsenalBallon d'Or
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Giroud to leave AC Milan for MLS

3w ago

Kroos bows out in style as Champions League record holder

1w ago

Martinelli strike helps Arsenal regain 5-point lead at top

1y ago

In pictures: Real Madrid's 15th Champions League triumph

1w ago

Who is going to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or?

2y ago
এমপি আনার হত্যা
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এমপি আনার হত্যা: দক্ষিণ চব্বিশ পরগণার খাল থেকে হাড় উদ্ধার

খালের যে জায়গা থেকে হাড় উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে সেটি নিউটাউন ফ্ল্যাট থেকে প্রায় ১৫ কিলোমিটার দূরে।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পুলিশের গুলিতে পুলিশ নিহতের সিসিটিভি ফুটেজে যা দেখা গেল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification