Vinicius deserves Ballon d'Or, says Martinelli

After inspiring Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League success, Vinicius Jr is gearing up to reclaim the Copa America from arch-rivals Argentina. In the absence of an injured Neymar, the onus will be on the 23-year-old to lead Brazil to continental glory and given his stellar form the Selecao are already dreaming of success.

Vinicius has emerged as one of the leading candidates to win the Ballon d'Or along with his team-mate Jude Bellingham on the back of an incredible campaign in the Spanish capital. However, getting his hands on the Copa American trophy in the United States will make him the clear favourite to be named as the best player on the planet - albeit if Bellingham fails to light up the European Championship with England.

However, Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli believes that Vinicus is already deserving of the Ballon d'Or after scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 appearances for Real Madrid.

Martinelli said at a press conference: "Of course, it is a great pride to be playing with him. Experiencing day-to-day life, seeing the special and deserving boy he is. I'm very happy to be Brazilian and see Vini shining. In my opinion, he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. It's a pleasure to share the field with him."