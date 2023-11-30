Football
AFP, Paris
Thu Nov 30, 2023 12:29 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 12:36 AM

Football

VAR for disputed PSG penalty against Newcastle stood down by UEFA

Mbappe takes a penalty kick to score a goal during the match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Newcastle United on November 28, 2023 in Paris. Photo: AFP

The VAR official at the centre of a controversial penalty award in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 Champions League draw with Newcastle United has been removed from duty by UEFA for a game on Wednesday, European football's governing body told AFP.

Poland's Tomasz Kwiatkowski was due to be the Video Assistant Referee at Wednesday's Champions League Group D match between Real Sociedad and Red Bull Salzburg in Spain, but will not now be involved.

His replacement comes after Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty eight minutes into injury time to earn PSG a point against Newcastle in Paris on Tuesday, a result that deprived the English side of a famous victory and leaves them on the brink of a group-stage exit.

Newcastle were leading 1-0 when on-field referee Szymon Marciniak was called by his Polish compatriot Kwiatkowski to come across and review images of a handball in the box by Tino Livramento.

A penalty was given, despite the offence appearing questionable and a similar handball claim against Newcastle's Lewis Miley being dismissed earlier in the second half.

The English club's manager, Eddie Howe, called the penalty award "a poor decision" when speaking after the game.

