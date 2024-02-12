Football
Star Sports Desk
Mon Feb 12, 2024 12:57 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 01:07 PM

Football

‘Vamos!’: Messi lauds victorious Argentina

Argentina Under-23 team
Argentine players celebrate after defeating Brazil and qualifying to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games during the Venezuela 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament match between Brazil and Argentina at the Brigido Iriarte stadium in Caracas on February 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi congratulated the Argentina Under-23 team for their win 1-0 win over rivals Brazil to book a spot in this year's Paris Olympics.

Messi, who won an Olympic gold with the Argentina team in 2008, took to social media to laud the youngsters.

Last month, reports came out that Messi and Angel Di Maria were interested in participating in the Olympics.

Even though Under-23 teams participate in Olympic football, each team can take three over-age players.

Argentina's U23 team coach and former national team and Barcelona teammate of Messi Javier Mascherano had expressed his interest in having both of them in the team for the Olympic Games, which will run from June 20 to July 14.

"Leo and Angel earned the right to choose; if they want to play in the Olympic Games they can do so. I understand that Angel said that their closing is with the Copa America, although it would also be a nice closing in the Games."

