‘Rashford better than Williams’

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart lauded the club for bringing in English forward Marcus Rashford for a season-long loan from Manchester United, claiming he is better than Nico Williams.

Williams reportedly snubbed Barcelona's offer and signed a 10-year contract extension with La Liga side Athletico Bilbao, after which the Catalan side completed the loan deal for the England international.

Earlier, William's brother Inaki had accused Barcelona of lying during the transfer saga, which made many Athletic fans turn against Williams.

However, Gaspart did not pay much heed to Inaki's accusations and was excited to see Rashford play for the Catalonians.

"First of all, for me, Marcus Rashford is better than Nico. From here on, I don't care what Inaki might say. The player has used us in a good way – he's gotten a good contract, and I'm happy for him," Gaspart told El 10 del Barca.

"I don't understand Athletic's anger. I've signed many players from Bilbao, and always got along with their president. This is in the past. We have to focus on the season and trust the squad and the exceptional coach we have," he added.