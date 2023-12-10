Unai Emery clarifies on Arsenal handshake snub

Unai Emery revealed he didn't shake hands with any members of the Arsenal coaching team after Aston Villa 's huge 1-0 win because Mikel Arteta was absent.

The Gunners manager was banned from the touchline for Saturday night's match at Villa Park following a recent FA charge and could only watch on from the executive boxes above as his side succumbed to an early first-half strike from midfielder John McGinn.

Emery spent 18 months in the Arsenal hotseat before he was sacked in November 2019 and was eventually replaced by Arteta. He said post-match that he didn't shake hands with Arsenal's coaching staff in the absence of Arteta -- who swiftly left the stands just before the final whistle -- but insisted there was no ill-feeling between the two benches.

Emery, who instead soaked in the celebrations with fans at the final whistle, was asked about handshakes and explained: "No, because Arteta wasn't on the bench. I gave my hand to the workers inside because they were there when I was there, but only with the people I coached with and who worked with me."

He continued: "There was nothing personal. It was because it wasn't Arteta. I respect a lot Arsenal and Arteta. I respect a lot the workers there. I have nothing negative against them."