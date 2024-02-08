UEFA president Ceferin says won't stand for re-election in 2027

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin delivers a speech during the 48th UEFA ordinary Congress held at the Maison de la Mutualite in Paris on February 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday he would not seek a fourth term as UEFA president in 2027 despite the approval of controversial reforms that would enable him to extend his mandate.

"I decided around six months ago that I'm not planning to run in 2027 anymore," Ceferin said at a press conference following the UEFA Congress in Paris.

"The reason is that after some time, every organisation needs fresh blood, but mainly because I was away from my family for seven years now."

Ceferin's announcement came shortly after UEFA member nations voted overwhelmingly in favour of a series of statute amendments, including a measure that would have allowed Ceferin to potentially stay in his role until 2031.

"I intentionally didn't want to disclose my thoughts before, because firstly, I wanted to see the real face of some people and I saw it," said Ceferin, first elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini.

"I have a beautiful life in football, I have a beautiful life outside of football as well."

The statute change relating to the presidency does not erase the three-term limit but stipulates that terms of office started or served before July 1, 2017 shall not be taken into account.