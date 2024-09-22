U-17s’ ‘final against Maldives’ today

Bangladesh will have to 'win a final against Maldives' today, said the team's captain Nazmul Huda Faisal,ahead of the team's second and last group match of the SAFF U-17 Championship against the island nation.

Having lost to defending champions India through a stoppage-time goal in their opening match on Friday, the boys in red and green hardly had time to regroup as only one day is there for recovery.

Speaking to the BFF media following a practice session yesterday afternoon, the Bangladesh captain said they have no alternative but to win the game.

"Our second match against Maldives tomorrow [Sunday] is important for us; it is kind of a final for us. If anything bad happens, we may have to exit the tournament," Faisal said.

"We have prepared in a way so that we can play a good game and ensure the semifinals berth. Maldives are a good side but won't be as tough as India. We are taking this game very seriously," the young forward said.

Since it will be Maldives' first match, they will have a chance even if they lose, but Bangladesh cannot afford any slipup.

"Playing back-to-back matches in Bhutan's weather is very difficult. If we even draw against Maldives, there may be no opportunity for us (to go through to semifinals). So we will play for a victory," said the team's striker Morshed Ali, adding that they worked on the mistakes from the first match.