U-17s fall at the final hurdle

An action from the match between India and Bangladesh. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh had to be content with another runners-up trophy in regional youth championship following a 2-0 defeat India in the final of SAFF U-17 Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu today.

Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Arbash struck one goal apiece in the second half to steer India to their sixth title in this age-group.

Two-time champions Bangladesh had also suffered an identical-margin defeat to the same opposition in the final of tournament last year, which was held in under-16 format. Bangladesh had begun their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the same opposition before squeezing through into the semifinals on goal-difference and taking the tiebreak route to enter the final.

India, as expected, clutched the grip of the match with their build-up football and clean ball distribution, putting Bangladesh on the backfoot. The charges of Saiful Bari Titu, however, showed signs of recovery and held the defending champions at bay in the first half.

The boys in blue took a deserved lead in the 58th minute with a glancing header from Kaif, who rose high to nod a corner-kick from captain Mate Ngamgouhou.

Bangladesh could have levelled the margin in the 67th minute had substitute Joy Ahmed beaten India goalkeeper Suraj Singh from a one-on-one situation. Bangladesh coach sent three pairs of fresh legs in the latter part of the match but that had hardly an impact.

As the equalising chance went begging, India continued their control and wrapped up the victory by adding another goal in injury time through Arbash, who curled home from outside the box.