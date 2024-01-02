Top 5 factors behind Argentina's masterful 2023 run

After lifting the FIFA World Cup crown for the first time in 36 years, Argentina have continued to adapt, impress and chalk up victories, while making a table-topping start to World Cup 26 qualifying.

Lionel Scaloni's side's success this year has largely been built on a strong defensive record. A 7-0 friendly defeat of Curacao aside - in which Lionel Messi joined the international 100 club - Argentina have scored more than two goals in just one other of their 10 fixtures. They have, however, kept a clean sheet in all nine of their victories, with their only concessions coming in the 2-0 qualifying defeat to Uruguay in November.

Here, FIFA takes a look at the main factors behind La Albicleste's impressive form, and what has made them watertight at the back and so effective up front.

Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez

The centre of the pitch is one area where Scaloni and his men have taken things up a notch, largely thanks to the ever-improving midfield trio formed by Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister. They first came together in Qatar, starting the final group match against Poland and providing a somewhat improvised response to the problems Scaloni's side had faced in their opening two matches. Despite the fact they had never played together before, their inclusion sparked an improvement in Argentina's ability to recycle possession and move the ball around.

The final against France was only their fourth match as a midfield unit, though they have had several more since then. Scaloni has made a tactical tweak that has paid off, with Mac Allister swapping positions with Fernandez and moving into the centre - a move which has freed up the Chelsea man to join the attack, and left Mac Allister to concentrate on building play. Although the two can do both, it seemed more natural – and enterprising – to have Fernandez more involved in ending moves and Mac Allister, with his slightly superior passing skills and superb ball control and positioning, to stay closer to the centre-halves.

Just as they did at the World Cup, the three adopt fairly central positions, leaving the flanks free for the full-backs and forwards to roam and allowing them, as the midfielders, to create overloads and get the ball moving forward.

Martinez and a record that speaks volumes

Martinez - who only made his international bow in 2021 - was central to La Albiceleste ending a 28-year wait for a Copa America title later that same year, before taking home the adidas Golden Glove as Argentina lifted football's biggest prize in December 2022.

Following the World Cup, the Argentina goalkeeper went 752 minutes without conceding a goal in 2023, a run only broken when Ronald Araujo scored Uruguay's first goal in their 2-0 win at La Bombonera on Matchday 5 of World Cup 26's qualifying, the nation's ninth game of the year.

Photo: AFP

There is more to that hugely impressive stat than Martinez, with Argentina taking their defensive organisation to the next level since Qatar 2022. With Lisandro Martinez out through injury, Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi have formed a solid central-defensive pairing. and which kept Brazil at bay in a crucial 1-0 away win last time out.

Old and new faces

Since the World Cup, Scaloni has been able to welcome back two players who missed the tournament through injury in the shape of Fiorentina's Nico Gonzalez and Tottenham Hotspurs Giovani Lo Celso.

Gonzalez - who is enjoying another good season in Florence - has everything a coach dreams of. A left-footed right winger, Gonzalez is dangerous going both inside and outside of the full-back, and gets through plenty of defensive work. Further down the pitch, Spurs' Lo Celso - another hero of the 2021 Copa America success - has also returned to selection after missing Qatar 2022 following a positive return to life in North London.

Arguably the most exciting new face to join up with the squad since the World Cup is Alejandro Garnacho. The up-and-coming Manchester United star is yet to truly make his mark on proceedings during qualifying, but has continued to impress at club level and will look to force his way into Scaloni's plans when qualifying resumes in September 20234.

Getting by without Lionel Messi

It is virtually impossible to imagine Argentina becoming world champions in Qatar without their inspirational captain Lionel Messi. But when the Inter Miami man struggled with a muscle strain, the Argentina coach paired Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez together against Paraguay on Matchday 3 of South American qualifying. The Manchester City player took up virtually the same role he performs for Pep Guardiola, stationing himself behind the Inter Milan striker and close to the opposition central midfielder.

Although neither player scored in their side's 1-0 win, the potential of their partnership was plain to see. Over the last few months, Alvarez seems to have developed the patience and vision of a seasoned midfielder. In turning in an outstanding performance in that defeat of the Paraguayans at the Monumental in October, he showed patience and tactical discipline in organising play. In sensing when caution was needed, he dropped down a gear to get his side on the front foot again. When he found space he attacked it and helped Argentina play direct, maintaining a level of intensity which has been found lacking in Argentina's game without their famed No10.

Remaining ambitious

Scaloni, who said after last month's 1-0 win in Brazil that he was considering his position and his commitment to the job, has raised the bar high and his players have responded. Far from resting on their laurels, his players have pushed themselves even harder in search of results and performance levels, a search that has proved productive in this last year.

"That's how it works, life and football," said the coach after his side's impressive 3-1 defeat of Bolivia in La Paz in September, a trip that usually spells danger for La Albiceleste, who have spent virtually the whole year atop the FIFA/Coca Cola World Men's Ranking. "Argentina played the game they had to. We need to keep fighting and competing. We were the better side and we could have scored even more."

"The best thing about this team is the mentality," commented De Paul after the win over Paraguay in Buenos Aires. "We're very proud about what the coach said to us because that's the message we want to give, that we need to go for more. We don't have any problem throwing ourselves into things, and we like to have the ball too."

There have been times this year when that philosophy has been clearer than ever. In the friendlies, Argentina have never let up and have kept looking for goals, and in the South American qualifiers, they have worked especially hard to shut the opposition out whenever they have taken the lead. Competition for places in the team has pushed effort levels even higher. Everyone wants to play, everyone wants a spot in the team, all of which means there is no time for to sit back and admire what this side has achieved.

Argentina are hungry for more as they look to the future. Coming up in 2024 are the Copa America and more South American qualifying matches for World Cup 26, an event they already have one eye on, with continuity the watchword as they look to keep the good times rolling.