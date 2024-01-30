Football
AFP, Bangkok
Tue Jan 30, 2024 02:28 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 06:06 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Thai police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Alonso scam

AFP, Bangkok
Tue Jan 30, 2024 02:28 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 06:06 PM
Xabi Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. Photo: AFP

Thai police have warned Liverpool fans not to fall for online scammers impersonating Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, hotly tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the summer.

The Central Investigation Bureau told supporters to watch out for a viral message purporting to show the Spaniard's Instagram account asking for donations of 300 baht ($8.50) to help pay his airfare.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I am Xabi Alonso, I will be in charge of Liverpool next season, but I am short of money for my flights to Liverpool," said the message, written in Thai.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder is among the favourites to take over from Klopp, who shocked fans on Friday by announcing he would step down at the end of the season.

"Liverpool fans, calm down. Xabi is not yet the manager, but there is already a scammer," the police statement posted on Facebook Sunday said.

The police said the message -- doctored to look like it came from Alonso's official Instagram account -- was "a scammer pretending to be Xabi".

The Premier League is enormously popular in Thailand and Liverpool are among the best-supported teams, with red shirts and club crests adorning everything from people to taxis and shops.

Related topic:
footballLiverpoolXabi AlonsoBayer LeverkusenJurgen Klopp
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

From Mashrafe, Klopp, to Australian Open, what's cooking in the sports arena?

2d ago
Mike Maignan

Milan keeper Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism

1w ago

Klopp gunning for glory on four fronts

3w ago
Jurgen Klopp

Juergen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager

4d ago

Papon urges timely completion of BNS renovation

1w ago
ঈদুল আজহার ছুটি
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিবদের নিয়ে ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি বৈঠকে বসবেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রশাসনের শীর্ষ কর্মকর্তা সচিবদের নিয়ে বৈঠকে বসতে যাচ্ছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নেতৃত্বে এ ধরনের বৈঠককে ‘সচিব সভা’ বলা হয়। আগামী ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি সভার তারিখ নির্ধারণ করা হয়েছে।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

করাপশন ইজ ওয়ে অব লাইফ অ্যাক্রস দ্য ওয়ার্ল্ড নাও: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৩১ মিনিট আগে
push notification