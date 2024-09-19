Football
Star Sports Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:56 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:02 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Swadhin Bangla football team member Bimal Kar passes away

Star Sports Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:56 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:02 PM
Bimal Kar. Photo: Collected

Bimal Kar, a member of Swadhin Bangla football team, passed away at a city hospital today. He was 83.

Kar, who had been suffering from old-age complications for a long time and was admitted at CMH a few days back, left behind a wife, three daughters, one son, and a lot of well-wishers to mourn his death.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kar, who played Azad SC before joining the Swadhin Bangla football team during the liberation war and then played for Victoria SC after liberation, had also been involved with Chittagong Mohammedan SC and Chittagong Referees Association a few years back. However, he started living with his children in Dhaka some four years back following his sickness. 

Bimal Kar was given a guard of honour at the Bangladesh Football Federation premises and Rajib Kar, son of Bimal, informed the reporter that his father's funeral would take place today at Rajarbag Kalibari Temple.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
টায়ারের দাম
|শিল্পখাত

কাঁচামালের দাম বাড়ায় বাড়ছে টায়ারের দাম

দেশের বাজারের অর্ধেকের বেশি নিয়ন্ত্রণে থাকা গাজী টায়ার্স হঠাৎ বন্ধের পর গত এক সপ্তাহে অন্যান্য ব্র্যান্ডের টায়ারের দাম প্রতি পিস ২০০ থেকে ৮০০ টাকা পর্যন্ত বেড়েছে।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সপ্তাহের শেষ কর্মদিবসে রাজধানীতে তীব্র যানজট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification