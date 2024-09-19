Swadhin Bangla football team member Bimal Kar passes away

Bimal Kar, a member of Swadhin Bangla football team, passed away at a city hospital today. He was 83.

Kar, who had been suffering from old-age complications for a long time and was admitted at CMH a few days back, left behind a wife, three daughters, one son, and a lot of well-wishers to mourn his death.

Kar, who played Azad SC before joining the Swadhin Bangla football team during the liberation war and then played for Victoria SC after liberation, had also been involved with Chittagong Mohammedan SC and Chittagong Referees Association a few years back. However, he started living with his children in Dhaka some four years back following his sickness.

Bimal Kar was given a guard of honour at the Bangladesh Football Federation premises and Rajib Kar, son of Bimal, informed the reporter that his father's funeral would take place today at Rajarbag Kalibari Temple.