Stones bags controversial winner as Man City survive Wolves scare

Manchester City snatched a controversial 2-1 win at Wolves as John Stones' last-gasp goal was given after a VAR review to send the champions to the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side trailed to Jorgen Strand Larsen's surprise opener for Wolves early in the first half.

Josko Gvardiol dragged City back on level terms before the interval and, with just seconds left in stoppage-time, Stones headed the visitors to a dramatic sixth win in eight league games this season.

Bottom of the table Wolves claimed Stones' goal should have been disallowed for offside and interference by Bernardo Silva on keeper Jose Sa.

But referee Chris Kavanagh ignored their protests after consulting the pitchside monitor.

City are two points clear of previous leaders Liverpool, who can reclaim pole position with a victory against Chelsea later on Sunday.

Chasing a fifth successive English title, Guardiola's men have set a new club record as their unbeaten run in the league reached 31 games since their loss to Aston Villa in December.

In English top-flight history, only six times has a side gone more than 30 matches without losing, most recently Liverpool's run of 44 games from 2019 to 2020.

City are undefeated in 11 games in all competitions this season after avenging last season's 2-1 defeat on their previous visit to Wolves.

The champions were rocked after just seven minutes when Nelson Semedo's pin-point low cross reached Strand Larsen at the far post and the striker eluded Stones for a simple close-range finish.

Erling Haaland is the most celebrated Norway striker but his international team-mate had stolen the spotlight from him for once.

It was the fifth time in seven league games that City had fallen behind.

They nearly hit back immediately as Ilkay Gundogan's dummy gave Silva space for a low shot from 12 yards that was pushed away by Sa.

Unusually sloppy at the back, Guardiola's side were almost breached again when Semedo sprinted through a gaping hole in the visitors' defence, only to be denied by Ederson's save.

City relief

Guardiola was a picture of frustration as he prowled and scowled on the touchline.

Savinho's air-shot drew mocking cheers from Wolves fans, but Gvardiol silenced the locals in the 33rd minute.

Taking possession on the edge of the Wolves area, the Croatian defender looked up to set his sights before unleashing a superb curler that whistled into the top corner.

Gvardiol's fifth goal in his last seven away league games was the prelude to a period of City pressure that kept Wolves penned inside their own area until half-time.

Haaland had scored eight goals in his four previous league appearances against Wolves, averaging a goal once every 40 minutes.

He was far more anonymous this time and it took 49 minutes before he finally had a chance, which the 24-year-old squandered with a complete miskick from eight yards.

Faced with Wolves' massed defence, City centre-back Ruben Dias tried his luck with a 25-yard drive that was well saved by Sa.

Matheus Cunha was close to putting Wolves back ahead against the run of play with a fizzing drive that was just off target.

Gundogan's free-kick deflected wide and Jack Grealish's drive was held by Sa as City kept probing away before finally snatching the winner.

Stones rose to head home from a corner, with Silva initially blocking Sa's view and briefly making contact with the keeper before ducking down as the ball flew past him.

The goal was initially disallowed but VAR told Kavanagh to check the pitchside monitor and he overturned his decision as Guardiola and his players danced a relieved jig of delight.